Champions Seek Community Input for Needs Assessment

Champions for Children, an East Texas nonprofit organization that champions early childhood education and offers programs and services for children and teens, has published a survey and is requesting input from parents and anyone in the area who works with children.

The results from the survey will be used to produce a Community Needs Assessment that will be available to the public upon its completion. The assessment will provide a framework for developing and identifying services, supports and solutions that address the needs of children and prioritizes a community that nurtures children and families. It will also be a useful tool for determining how to allocate resources in East Texas to best meet those needs.

“Our goal is to identify the strengths in the community and determine where the gaps are for mental healthcare for children, early childhood education and any specialized services that children in this area need,” said Andria Horton, Champions for Children’s Executive Director.

The survey is very straightforward, she added. The process will take ten minutes or less from start to finish. “We need any parent or any person who works with children to please take the time to give their input. This will be an invaluable tool for the future of all East Texans. Plus, this is an excellent way for the public to be involved and contribute to the success of our youth.”

To participate in the Community Needs Assessment, visit championsforchildren.org. The link to the survey is located on the homepage. The deadline to participate is April 5. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card.

Champions for Children has been serving East Texas for more than 25 years. The organization’s mission is to provide education, mentoring, tools, and support to caregivers, teachers, and parents to help children achieve their full potential.

For more information call 903.592.1454.

