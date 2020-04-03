Child porn defendant, 67, seeks release because of virus fears

Advertisement

A 67-year-old man who pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography in January in a Texarkana federal court is seeking release from the Miller County jail because of COVID-19.

Charles Donald Thompson was indicted for possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas in June 2019. Thompson was released on a $5,000 unsecured appearance bond following a detention hearing in July 2019.

Thompson pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to receipt of child pornography and was ordered into custody by U.S. District Judge Susan Hickey. Thompson’s federal public defender, Alex Wynn, filed a motion March 17 for Thompson’s release from the Miller County jail where he is being held pending sentencing.

Wynn argued that Thompson’s age and his diagnosis of COPD, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, put him at increased risk for death should he contact the COVID-19 virus while in custody. Wynn’s motion states that Thompson had no violations while on bond and that he can live with his wife in Winthrop, Ark., while his case remains pending.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Wulff filed a response opposing Thompson’s release. Wulff’s response states that more than 1,000 photos and videos were discovered on Thompson’s computer equipment which depict children being sexually abused. The response alleges that Thompson molested one girl and asked another for nude photos of herself.

Hickey denied Thompson’s motion for release. In the order, Hickey states that there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the Miller County jail and that there is no evidence Thompson would not receive medical care should he get sick in the jail.

Thompson is appealing Hickey’s ruling to the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals. Thompson continues to be held in the Miller County jail. He faces a minimum of five years in federal prison at sentencing.

