CHRISTUS Health Awards Nearly $3 Million to Nonprofit Organizations

CHRISTUS Health is proud to announce distribution of nearly $3 million to 42 non-profit organizations, collaboratives and coalitions across Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico through the CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund (CCIF).

Ten organizations in Northeast Texas received funds totaling $800,000.

CCIF was launched in 2011 and is a CHRISTUS-wide system initiative that supports programs led by local organizations that respond to the needs of the community and improve its health and well-being. More than $18 million has been invested in communities served by CHRISTUS Health.

“As an anchor institution in the community, we can play a role in convening and collaborating with local organizations to support their programs that help improve the health and well-being of the community,” said Jessica Guerra, CHRISTUS program manager for community benefits.

Selected organizations receive the funds for programs that address critical social determinants of health in the communities they serve. Priority issues include housing instability, food insecurity, transportation needs, medication assistance and access to services.

From the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System: Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County, For the Silent and PATH received $250,000.

From the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System: Buckner Children and Family Services, East Texas Food Bank, Newgate Mission and Twelve Way Foundation received $275,000.

From the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System: Community Healthcore, Harvest Regional Foodbank and Haven Homes received $275,000.

CHRISTUS Community Impact Fund will open the next application process Sept, 18.

For more information on the fund or how to apply, visit https://www.christushealth.org/connect/fund or email christusfund@christushealth.org

