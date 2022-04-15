CHRISTUS St. Michael Accepting Applications for 2022 Junior Volunteer Program

Advertisement

Young people ages 14-18 seeking to expand their horizons and explore an exciting future in health care can begin applying for the CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Summer Junior Volunteer Program between April 18 and May 6, 2022.

“The Summer Junior Volunteer Program provides a valuable opportunity for young people to a make a contribution to their community as well as to explore health care careers,” said Sherrie Parks, Junior Volunteer Coordinator.

Junior volunteers work at least once a week, for a minimum of 4 hours per day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., interacting with staff, patients, visitors and other volunteers across numerous areas in the health system.

Bloomburg, TX student Haylee Breedlove is a junior volunteer and will be starting her third summer this year. “I chose to work at CHRISTUS St. Michael because I enjoy helping people who are in need and interacting with the staff, patients, visitors and other volunteers,” said Breedlove. She believes the experience will serve her well as she pursues her doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Central Arkansas.

Interviews for acceptance into the program will be held May 9-18, and applicants will be contacted to schedule an interview. All accepted Junior Volunteers will be required to participate in orientation on Tuesday, May 31. Other volunteer requirements include a TB Skin Test, being vaccinated for flu, and being vaccinated for COVID-19 or having an approved medical or religious exemption for COVID vaccine.

Applications are available online at https://www.christushealth.org/st-michael/about-us/volunteer

or applications may be picked up at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Information Desk in the front lobby of the main hospital located at 2600 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503. For more information, contact Sherrie Parks at sherrie.parks@christushealth.org or 903-614-2716.


