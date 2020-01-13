CHRISTUS St. Michael Foundation Gala to Feature Car Giveaway, Benefit Cardiovascular Services

Advertisement

The CHRISTUS St. Michael Foundation is hosting a drawing for a Toyota RAV4 from Robbins Toyota! Tickets will be sold for $25 each or five (5) for $100. The drawing will be held at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Foundation Gala on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Texarkana Convention Center!

Net proceeds from the 2020 Gala and drawing will benefit the Cardiovascular Services at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. More than 730,000 Americans suffer from heart attacks each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Last year alone, CHRISTUS St. Michael provided care for over 3,500 heart attack/chest pain patients in our community. Your efforts will help others needing our heart services.

“Those who attend the gala will not only enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment and have a chance to win a brand-new car but will also be supporting our mission to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ,” said Jason Rounds, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System president. “We want to thank our presenting sponsors, who are helping to make this event possible – Dr. and Mrs. F.E. Joyce, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System and CHRISTUS Health.”

Advertisement

The evening’s activities begin at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail hour followed by dinner and the RAV4 drawing at 7:30 p.m. To enter for the chance to win a 2019 RAV4 from Robbins Toyota or to make a reservation for the Foundation Gala, visit us online at www.christusstmichaelfoundation.org or call Cristy Lummus, Foundation Development Coordinator, at 903-614-2024. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.

Winners must be of 18 years of age or older and must prove eligibility. No cash equivalent prizes will be awarded in lieu of the designated prize. Any and all taxes, including federal income tax, and similar fees are the sole responsibility of the winner. Need not be present to win.

Additional information about reservations or sponsorship opportunities may also be obtained by contacting Ms. Lummus.

# # #

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, one of the nation’s 100 Top Hospital in the Nation by IBM Watson Health™, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center; CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health & Fitness Center-Atlanta, and more.

Established in 1916 by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word as Michael Meagher Memorial Hospital, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System focuses on the mission of “Extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.” CHRISTUS St. Michael offers comprehensive services ranging from specialized care for women and a Level III NICU to comprehensive cancer and heart services. CHRISTUS St. Michael is a recognized regional leader for general surgery, heart care, heart surgery, vascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and cancer care. The Emergency Department, a Level III Trauma Center, treats an average of over 63,000 patients a year, more than any area ED. CHRISTUS St. Michael also holds ACC Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) Accreditation.

The hospital provides quality, patient-centered care through programs such as our dedicated Primary Stroke Center recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Stroke; the Center for Joint Replacement, also recognized with The Joint Commission Gold Seal of Approval™ for Joint Replacement – Hip and Joint Replacement – Knee, and more.

CHRISTUS St. Michael is the region’s only NICHE designated hospital, demonstrating its commitment to elder care excellence, and only ACR designated Breast Imaging Center of Excellence.