CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Recognizes Associates for 3,230 Years of Service to Community

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta honored 267 Associates for their years of excellence and dedicated service to the community during their annual Associate Service Awards event on Sept. 29, 2022.

Associates ranging in years of service from five to 40 years, in five-year increments, were recognized by leaders and peers. The combined service for all the honorees totaled 3,230 years. Notably, Wayne East, Nuclear Medicine, and Susan Higgs, Emergency Services, received their 40-year awards.

Among the largest employers in the Texarkana region, CHRISTUS St. Michael also honored six Associates for 35 years of service: Charlotte Tidwell, Jacqueline Smith, Rosie Kaufman, Sheila Pappas, Susan Smith, and Janet Legardye. Seven Associates received 30-year awards: John Buckley, Tammy Ives, Susan Landreaux, Marcie Matthews, Anita Colwell, Pamela Purtle, and Shannon Duncan. In addition, 21 Associates were recognized for 25 years, 26 Associates for 20 years, 40 Associates for 15 years, 52 Associates for 10 years, and 113 Associates for five years.

“Serving the Texarkana region for more than 106 years, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System takes the opportunity annually to recognize Associates and their dedication to delivering health care to the Texarkana region,” said Jason Adams, President. “We are proud of the legacy our Associates continue to advance in extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ through the work they perform.”

