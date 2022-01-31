CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta Renews Commitment to Serving Community

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta has reaffirmed their commitment to the health of the Northeast Texas communities they serve with the renewal of their 10-year agreement with the Atlanta Hospital Authority to operate the hospital and facilities through December 2032.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to continue to serve the health care needs of Cass County area residents,” said Jason Adams, President, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “The diligence of the Atlanta Hospital Authority over the past few months has been critical to successfully completing this renewal process, and we appreciate the time and effort the members have devoted to ensuring citizens have access to high-quality health care.”

Atlanta Memorial Hospital began providing health services as CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2013, after the first lease agreement was finalized on Aug. 31, 2012. With similar values and mission, the lease agreement aligned Atlanta Memorial with CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System as a leading health system with strong commitment to the residents of Atlanta, Cass County and the surrounding area. The relationship combined the strengths of both health ministries for the benefit of the people we serve.

Over the course of the last 10 years, CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta has grown to meet the needs of the communities it serves, expanding access to high quality, faith-based health care services in Northeast Texas. In this short period, CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta has expanded the Emergency Department, opened a new Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, and added Outpatient Wound Care Services and Outpatient IV therapy services, along with a new Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program. The services provided have also expanded to include upgraded cardiac monitoring, a digital X-ray suite with upgraded CT scanner, Teleneurology and TPA for treatment of strokes, and support for Level III Stroke Care. Additionally, the providers at CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta have been recognized for their care with Chest Pain Accreditation and Advanced Nursing Certifications in Stroke, Emergency and Trauma, and have been designated as a Level IV Trauma Center.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to continue our relationship with CHRISTUS St. Michael for another 10 years,” said Paul Cothren, Atlanta Hospital Authority Board of Directors. “CHRISTUS has already made a tremendous impact on our community with the level of care and services they provide, and we are united in our effort going forward. From the dedicated volunteers and support staff to the professional staff and specialists, we are blessed to have a group of people so personally committed to our health care needs right here at home. We invite the community to join us in thanking CHRISTUS Health for their dedication to ‘extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.’”

“With this new agreement CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta will be able to continue providing the very best care to our patients in Atlanta, Cass County and across surrounding communities,” said Adams. “We are excited to continue this journey, fulfilling our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ and serving this region for years to come.”

