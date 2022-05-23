CHRISTUS St. Michael Welcomes Area Caregivers with ‘Red, White & You’ Memorial Day Weekend Kickoff

Advertisement

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a “Red, White & You,” event from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Redbone Magic Brewing, 1304 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, TX, to kick off Memorial Day Weekend.

The event is open to all nurses, respiratory therapists, and MLT/CLSs and includes complimentary food and drinks and a great time! Plus, there’ll be a variety of door prizes from area businesses that range from sweet treats to pampering packages.

“This will be a night of well-deserved recognition and celebration, especially after the

last 18 months,” said Kelsi Ayres, BSN, RN, Director of Talent Acquisition,

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “It will be a privilege to honor the participants

for their dedication, caring and unrelenting commitment to the healthcare profession.”

No RSVP is required.

