CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Adds Oncologist, Neurosurgeon to Serve Texarkana Region

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic continues to build on a reputation for high-quality, faith-based care across Northeast Texas with the addition of new specialists offering lifesaving treatments in Texarkana. This fall, Freddie L. Contreras, M.D., FACS is joining CHRISTUS St. Michael Neurosurgery Clinic and Daphanie D. Taylor, M.D. will be treating patients at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Oncology Clinic.

“Patients in Texarkana and across Northeast Texas know that they can count on CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic to take of them and their families in times of need – including during times when a highly-trained specialist physician is required to provide lifesaving treatment,” said Tim Godfrey, Vice President Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic. “By adding these two new physicians to our Neurosurgery and Hematology/Oncology teams, we are once again showing this community that CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic is here with them for all their health care need. From the routine to the unique, we stand ready to serve them.”

Dr. Contreras specializes in the surgical treatment of diseases that affect the central nervous system, including the brain and spine. He has extensive training and expertise in both the surgical and medical management of neurological diseases caused by birth defects, cancer, traumatic injury, illness, degenerative diseases, movement disorders, pain, epilepsy and cerebrovascular disease, including hemorrhages, aneurysms and arteriovenous malformations. Dr. Contreras earned his medical degree from the University of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, before completing both his surgical internship and residency in Neurosurgery at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

As an Oncologist, Dr. Taylor works patients and families to develop a personalized course of treatment, using the latest therapies and techniques to not only diagnose and treat cancer, but also preserve the highest possible quality of life throughout the treatment process. Dr. Taylor earned her medical degree at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston before finishing her residency in Internal Medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, South Carolina. Dr. Taylor also completed a fellowship in Hematology & Oncology at the Levine Cancer Institute, based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dr. Taylor will be seeing patients at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Oncology Clinic, located at 2602 St. Michael Dr., Suite 202, Texarkana, Texas 75503. Clinic appointments are available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., just call 903.614.5480 to schedule an appointment.

Dr. Contreras will be will be seeing patients at the CHRISTUS St. Michael Neurosurgery Clinic, located at 2604 St. Michael Dr., Suite 237, Texarkana, Texas 75503. Clinic appointments are available Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., just call 903.614.5180 to schedule an appointment.

