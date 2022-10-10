City celebrates National Manufacturing Week

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas is celebrating National Manufacturing Week by recognizing local manufacturing businesses on social media accounts and inviting the public to participate. On Friday, October 7, 2022 Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, made a proclamation declaring the day Manufacturing Day in Texas. This day kicks off the national week recognizing the industry.

Economic Developer Lisa Thompson explains the local #madeinTXK campaign.

“Our city’s economy is built on local manufacturing businesses that are the backbone of our community,” Thompson said. “Not only do these businesses contribute substantially to our tax base, but they provide needed jobs and are wonderful partners to the City and region as a whole. We know it’s a small thing we’re doing, but we are excited to honor their commitment to Texarkana.”

Every day for a week, the City’s social media will feature a local business in the manufacturing industry. The city will encourage residents to share a post about their favorite locally made product using the hashtag #madeinTXK before the end of October. Participants will be entered to win prizes at the end of the campaign, including locally sourced products.

For more information about the #madeinTXK campaign, contact Lisa Thompson at 903-798-1743 or lisa.thompson@txkusa.org

