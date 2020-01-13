City Council Early Voting now Happening

Advertisement

Early voting for the Texarkana, Texas Ward 6 City Council seat begins Monday and runs through January 24.

Two people announced their candidacy for the Ward 6 seat.

Mike Ingram and Jay Davis, both native Texarkanians, filed to appear on the ballot in a special election to replace Josh Davis. Josh Davis resigned to run for Bowie County tax assessor-collector.

Jay Davis is a graduate of Texas A&M – Texarkana where he earned a degree in Business Administration. Davis now serve as a commissioner on the Planning and Zoning Commission. He is currently a Mortgage Loan Officer with State Bank.

Ingram attended Texarkana College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Ingram is currently a commercial real estate agent for NAI American Realty.

Early voting can be done from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at Texarkana, Texas City Hall at 220 Texas Blvd. No early voting will be conducted on January 20, MLK Day.

Election day is January 28 and voting will be held at Pleasant Grove Middle School.

