City of Texarkana Tap Water Update

To address recent rumors on social media, Texarkana Water Utilities has no plans to shut off the water supply. Both water plants are fully operational and meeting the current demand.

However, there are a number of isolated water leaks that have been discovered and will continue to be discovered as the weather warms back up. Also, other water systems in outlying areas have reported similar issues and temporary shutoffs are sometimes required to repair leaks in specific areas.

Please report any water system leaks to TWU at 903-798-3800 and crews will repair them as quickly as possible.

