City-Wide Clean Up to Begin this Saturday

Advertisement

Residents of both Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana, Arkansas will have the opportunity to dispose of bulk waste and trash beginning on March 5th every first Saturday.

An initiative led by Texarkana, Arkansas has turned into a city-wide cleanup effort, according to Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington.

“We are excited to begin cleaning up our City on the Arkansas-side,” Ellington said. “We ask residents to join with us to make our community a cleaner environment for us to live, work and play.”

Advertisement

Texarkana, Texas City Manager David Orr reminds residents that there are multiple options for cleaning up.

“Texas side residents have the option of curbside bulk waste pickup every week,” Orr said. “But we’ve worked with Waste Management to provide an additional option on the first Saturday of each month where residents can take their bulk items to the Waste Management office at 2708 W. 7th Street from 8am-12pm.”

Arkansas side residents will have four dumpster locations available to them on the first Saturday of each month beginning March 5th. The dumpsters will be located at Vera Bradfield (616 Euclid Street), Bobby Ferguson Park (3415 E. 50th St. for East side gravel parking lot), George Williams Park (415 Seibert Street) and Ed Worrell Park (2000 E. 35th Street). For Arkansas residents, prohibited items include: No commercial business or contractors allowed, no large appliances with refrigerant or furniture, no washers or sofas, no tires/wheels, no automobile parts, batteries or fluids, no dead animals, no building materials, no yard waste, no railroad ties, no herbicide or pesticides, no petroleum-contaminated soil/lead paint chips, no concrete, bricks, rock or dirt, no paint, no electronics, no chemical products or liquids, no fluorescent tubes, no hazardous waste, no propane, no radioactive materials, no antifreeze, no asbestos or contaminated materials, no barrels or industrial waste.

