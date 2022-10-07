Advertisement

Texas High School has announced that three of their students have been named as Commended Students in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. These students are Desiree Anderson, John Thomas Borowitz, and Christopher Gennings. A Letter of Commendation from the school and National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®), which conducts the program, has been presented by Principal Patti O’Bannon to these scholastically talented seniors.

About 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2023 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2023 competition by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying (PSAT/NMSQT®).

“Those being named Commended Students have demonstrated outstanding potential for academic success,” commented a spokesperson for NMSC. “These students represent a valuable natural resource; recognizing their accomplishments, as well as the key role their schools play in their academic development, is vital to the advancement of educational excellence in our nation. We hope that this recognition will help broaden their educational opportunities and encourage them as they continue their pursuit of academic success.”

