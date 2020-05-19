Commissioners court election lawsuit trial delayed

Advertisement

A trial before a visiting judge to settle a lawsuit filed by a candidate for the Precinct 3 position on the Bowie County Commissioners Court has been postponed.

Kyle Barrett filed a lawsuit March 30 in Bowie County District Court against James Strain, the incumbent for Precinct 3. Strain was declared the winner by 27 votes following the election March 3 and after a recount requested by Barrett a couple of weeks afterward.

Barrett claims in his lawsuit that there were voting irregularities, that some registered voters weren’t allowed to cast ballots and that an election official engaged in misconduct. Strain filed a response denying the allegations.

Barrett is asking that he be declared the winner or that a new election be held. Strain is asking that the case be dismissed.

A bench trial before 307th District Judge Tim Womack was scheduled for Monday at the Bowie County courthouse in New Boston. Staff at the Bowie County District Clerk’s Office said the trial is being rescheduled but that a new date has not been selected.

