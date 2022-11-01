Community Financial Aid Night to be held at UA Hope Campus

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a community financial aid night in the Student Center on the Hope campus on Tuesday, November 15, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

The purpose of the workshop is to provide parents and students with a better understanding of the college financial aid process for high school seniors and current college students. The information will be presented in English and Spanish.

If possible, students and parents should create an FSA ID username at www.fafsa.gov before attending and bring 2020 and 2021 tax returns and W2s.

Advisors will also be available to register students for spring classes.

For more information, call 870-722-8139 or email edgar.duenas@uaht.edu.

