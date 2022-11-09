Contest Accolades Given to RISD’s Dragon TV Students During Recent Competition

Advertisement

Redwater, TX – Redwater Independent School District’s Dragon TV recently traveled to Springfield, Missouri to compete in the Academy of Scholastic Broadcasting (ASB) 4-State Video Competition. An estimated 230 students from 22 schools across six states competed in the annual event. Award winners were announced on November 4.

Zoe Knighton and Leighla Pearcy received Third Place in one of the flagship contests “Spot Feature.” This contest is considered the most difficult of all contests given that it combines all aspects of broadcasting disciplines taught by ASB. Additionally, Pearcy earned First Place in the “5 Second Film – Novice Contest.”

Victoria Pearcy serves as the teacher for Dragon TV.

