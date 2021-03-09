COVID-19 VACCINE COMMUNITY CLINIC this Thursday at Church of the Living God 

Advertisement

College Hill Drug and Medical, in collaboration with the Twin Cities Ministerial Alliance and the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic.

WHEN THE CLINIC WILL OCCUR

Thursday, March 11th



9:00 am – 4:00 pm

WHERE THE CLINIC WILL OCCUR

Church of the Living God

928 Laurel Street

Texarkana, AR 71854

WHO IS CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINATION

In addition to Phase 1a, you are currently able/eligible to receive the vaccine if you are one of the following:

● Age 65 years and older ● Food and agriculture workers ● House of worship staff ● Public transit workers: ● Bus/Van drivers ● Urban Transit Systems ● Taxi/Uber/Lyft drivers ● Special Needs Transportation ● Airline and Airport Workers ● People with intellectual or developmental disabilities ● Grocery store/meal delivery workers ● Essential government workers ● Jail and Correction workers ● Postal Service workers ● Couriers, messengers, and other package delivery service workers ● Federal and State Employees as defined by the state ● Manufacturing workers: ● Non-food manufacturing facility workers ● Wood product manufacturing ● Paper manufacturing ● Asphalt paving, roofing, and saturated materials manufacturing ● Other petroleum and coal products manufacturing ● Chemical manufacturing ● Plastics and Rubber Product Manufacturing ● Non-metallic mineral product manufacturing ● Primary Metal manufacturing ● Fabricated Metal product manufacturing ● Machinery Manufacturing ● Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing ● Electronic equipment, appliance, and component manufacturing ● Transportation equipment manufacturing ● Wood kitchen cabinet and countertop manufacturing ● Medical equipment manufacturing ● Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance

The necessary paperwork is available to be picked up in advance at College Hill Drug and Medical.