COVID-19 VACCINE COMMUNITY CLINIC this Thursday at Church of the Living God 

By
Press Release
-
Advertisement

College Hill Drug and Medical, in collaboration with the Twin Cities Ministerial Alliance and the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, will be hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Community Clinic

WHEN THE CLINIC WILL OCCUR 

Thursday, March 11th 

Advertisement

9:00 am – 4:00 pm 

WHERE THE CLINIC WILL OCCUR 

Church of the Living God
928 Laurel Street
Texarkana, AR 71854 

WHO IS CURRENTLY ELIGIBLE FOR VACCINATION 

In addition to Phase 1a, you are currently able/eligible to receive the vaccine if you are one of the following: 

Age 65 years and older 

Food and agriculture workers 

House of worship staff 

Public transit workers: 

Bus/Van drivers 

Urban Transit Systems 

Taxi/Uber/Lyft drivers 

Special Needs Transportation 

Airline and Airport Workers 

People with intellectual or 

developmental disabilities 

Grocery store/meal delivery 

workers 

Essential government workers 

Jail and Correction workers 

Postal Service workers 

Couriers, messengers, and other package delivery service workers 

Federal and State Employees as defined by the state

 Manufacturing workers: 

Non-food manufacturing facility workers 

Wood product manufacturing 

Paper manufacturing 

Asphalt paving, roofing, and saturated materials manufacturing 

Other petroleum and coal products manufacturing Chemical manufacturing 

Plastics and Rubber Product Manufacturing Non-metallic mineral product manufacturing Primary Metal manufacturing 

Fabricated Metal product manufacturing 

Machinery Manufacturing 

Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing Electronic equipment, appliance, and component manufacturing 

Transportation equipment manufacturing Wood kitchen cabinet and countertop 

manufacturing 

Medical equipment manufacturing 

Commercial and Industrial Machinery and Equipment (except Automotive and Electronic) Repair and Maintenance

 

The necessary paperwork is available to be picked up in advance at College Hill Drug and Medical.

 

Advertisement!