Crash shuts down North State Line Avenue in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A crash Tuesday afternoon shut down North State Line Avenue in Texarkana, Arkansas, in front of the Starbucks in the 3900 block, according to emergency radio traffic.

Texarkana firefighters were dispatched to the crash at about 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Radio traffic indicated the airbags in the vehicles involved deployed. Fire units arrived within minutes and set up a command post at the scene.

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At about 2:58 p.m., a Texarkana, Arkansas, police supervisor said on the radio that northbound State Line traffic would be shut down and redirected. The road remained closed in the afternoon, according to TXK Today’s reporting from the scene.

The number of people hurt, their conditions and the cause of the crash were not immediately available. Police and the Arkansas State Police were involved in the response, according to radio traffic. TXK Today has requested more information.

Drivers should avoid the area and use alternate routes. This story will be updated.

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