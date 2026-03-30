De Kalb Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Fast Food Co-Worker
DE KALB, Texas–A De Kalb man accused of sexually assaulting a female
co-worker who gave him a ride home is being held in the Bowie County jail
with bail set at $100,000.
Aaron Deshawn Handy, 31, allegedly attacked a 17-year-old co-worker in
October last year after she gave him a ride to his house in De Kalb at the
end of their shift at a fast food restaurant, according to a probable cause
affidavit.
Handy allegedly convinced the girl to come into his home Oct. 14 under the
guise of seeing his dogs, the affidavit said. While there, Handy allegedly
forced himself on the girl while holding her shoulders and legs down. The
girl reported that she verbally and physically resisted, but that Handy
sexually assaulted her.
A different co-worker of Handy and the girl reported that she received a
video call from the girl telling her about the alleged attack immediately
after it occurred, the affidavit said. After the assault, Handy allegedly
told the girl not to tell anyone and used a black tee shirt to wipe his
bodily fluids from her stomach, the affidavit said.
The tee shirt was reportedly collected by investigators during a search of
Handy’s residence in October last year.
Handy has been in custody since his arrest on March 23.
If convicted of sexual assault, he faces two to 20 years in prison.
The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. Handy is
represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.