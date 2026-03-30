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De Kalb Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Fast Food Co-Worker

DE KALB, Texas–A De Kalb man accused of sexually assaulting a female

co-worker who gave him a ride home is being held in the Bowie County jail

with bail set at $100,000.

Aaron Deshawn Handy, 31, allegedly attacked a 17-year-old co-worker in

October last year after she gave him a ride to his house in De Kalb at the

end of their shift at a fast food restaurant, according to a probable cause

affidavit.

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Handy allegedly convinced the girl to come into his home Oct. 14 under the

guise of seeing his dogs, the affidavit said. While there, Handy allegedly

forced himself on the girl while holding her shoulders and legs down. The

girl reported that she verbally and physically resisted, but that Handy

sexually assaulted her.

A different co-worker of Handy and the girl reported that she received a

video call from the girl telling her about the alleged attack immediately

after it occurred, the affidavit said. After the assault, Handy allegedly

told the girl not to tell anyone and used a black tee shirt to wipe his

bodily fluids from her stomach, the affidavit said.

The tee shirt was reportedly collected by investigators during a search of

Handy’s residence in October last year.

Handy has been in custody since his arrest on March 23.

If convicted of sexual assault, he faces two to 20 years in prison.

The case has been assigned to Fifth District Judge Bill Miller. Handy is

represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.