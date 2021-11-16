December 31, 2021 Deadline to File 2022 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) Application For Grazing And Hay Acreage

Advertisement

Kaci Crumb, County Executive Director for the Miller County USDA Farm Service Agency, reminds local farmers and ranchers that December 31, 2021 is the deadline to file an application for the 2022 Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) insurance coverage on grazing and hay land.

NAP provides financial assistance to eligible producers experiencing a natural disaster that results in lower yields, crop losses, or prevents crop planting for grazing and hay. Eligible causes of loss include natural disasters such as drought, hail, freeze, excessive moisture, excessive wind, and floods.

For all coverage levels, the NAP service fee is the lesser of $325 per crop or $825 per producer per administrative county. However, the service fee is waived for groups including beginning, limited resource, socially disadvantaged, women, and qualifying veteran farmers or ranchers. Please ask your local FSA office if you qualify for a waiver of the service fee.

Producers must apply for coverage at their local county FSA office. An application must be filed by the closing date of December 31, 2021.

For more information concerning NAP call 870-773-3531 Ext. 2, Monday – Friday, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm located at 3023 E 9th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

