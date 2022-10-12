Domestic Violence Awareness Month with Our Local DVP Inc.

Advertisement

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Prevention, Inc. wants to raise awareness of the issue locally. “Our agency helps those who’ve been hurt by domestic violence whether It be violence by a spouse, dating partner, child, parent or grandparent,” said James Roberts, DVP executive director.

To commemorate the month, DVP is encouraging the community to participate in Purple Day October 20th by wearing the color purple and supporting the movement to end domestic violence.

In the 2021-2022 fiscal year DVP served 1,488 clients with either outreach services or emergency shelter.

DVP offers an assortment of comprehensive services to victims of family violence including an emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, legal advocacy to help clients obtain protective orders, individual and group counseling to meet physical and emotional needs, help with transportation, groceries, hygiene items and more.

“DVP staff members works hard to ensure that any person affected by family violence who comes to us is aware of the avenues available to them to assist them in reaching the goal of living a life without the fear of violence,” Roberts said.

DVP’s service area includes Bowie and Cass counties in Texas and Miller, Hempstead, Little River, Howard, Sevier, Lafayette, Nevada and Pike counties in Arkansas with two outreach offices- one in Hope, Ark. and the other in Atlanta, Texas.

Since DV Awareness Month was first established in October 1987, strides have been made in the fight against domestic violence but there is more to be done.

“We must continue to make ending domestic violence a priority for our community. Texarkana, Arkansas had one of the highest incidents of domestic violence-related deaths in the state and that’s not a category we want to lead in,” Roberts said.

People can get involved in a number of ways including making a financial donation to DVP, becoming a volunteer or donating household goods for the emergency shelter.

For more information about the services offered by DVP or how to make a donation, call 903-794-4000. Anyone who needs help leaving a violent situation or who’s in a crisis situation can call DVP’s 24-hour crisis line at 903-793-4357.

