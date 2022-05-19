Doug Marcaida K.E.A.L. Club Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades

Advertisement

Doug and Joelle Marcaida recently established the Doug Marcaida K.E.A.L. (Keep Everyone Always Learning) Club Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades. The scholarship will be awarded to a student attending the James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades. Preference is given to a student pursuing a Certificate of Proficiency in Bladesmithing.

“It takes a spark to light a fire,” Marcaida said. “Sometimes, for different reasons, people do not have the initial spark. We hope this scholarship creates the spark to light the fire for those in need who otherwise would not pursue their passion or career due to financial issues. Be the spark!”

For every purchase made on Dougmarcaida.com, a donation will be made to the Doug Marcaida K.E.A.L. Club Scholarship Fund.

