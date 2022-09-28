Dr. Marilynn Harris Wallace Endowed Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Dr. Marilynn Harris Wallace of Huntsville, Alabama, recently established the Dr. Marilynn Harris Wallace Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. Preference for the scholarship is given to a student with the greatest unmet need pursuing a degree in healthcare.

Wallace, who grew up in Hope, Arkansas, earned her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. She is the daughter of Dr. C. Lynn Harris, a physician in Hope for many years. “Since my father and I were healthcare professionals, I wanted to help others obtain a career in health care,” Wallace said.

Although Marilynn has lived in Alabama for 36 years, she still has a strong attachment to Arkansas and to the University of Arkansas in particular. “My mother received her teaching degree from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, and my father received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas School of Medicine. I received my bachelor’s and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Having this education provided our family with wonderful careers and blessed lives. It is my desire to help others have a meaningful career in serving others as well. I chose to establish a scholarship at UA Hope-Texarkana because Hope is where I was born and raised. I am indebted to my family, teachers and schools, friends, First Presbyterian Church, and the wholesome environment of Hope. Giving back a small portion of what I was given is the right thing to do.”

For information about how you can establish a scholarship at UAHT, call 870-722-8516 today.

