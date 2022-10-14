Dragon Media Students Take Top Honors During Fall Competition

Advertisement

Redwater High School Dragon Media students recently attended the Texas Association of Journalism Educators Fall Conference in San Antonio, TX, competing in on-site and pre-submitted videos for judging. Over 800 students from across the state of Texas competed in multiple categories during the conference weekend.

Dragon TV students receiving awards were:

*Zoe Knighton – 1st Place Video Feature Story and 1st Place “First Time Voters” Broadcast Story; *Greer Early – 1st Place Commercial;

*Malachi Dawson – 2nd Place “The Weekend” Videography;

*Shae Woolery and Carly Kennedy – 3rd Place “First Time Voters” Broadcast Story.

Dragon Yearbook awards received were:

*Shania Maugham – 2nd Place “Hot” Digital Photo, 2nd Place “Unexpected” Digital Photo and Honorable Mention “Student Journalist” Digital Photo.

Victoria Pearcy serves as the teacher sponsor for Dragon TV with Tabitha Houchens serving as the teacher sponsor for Dragon Yearbook.

