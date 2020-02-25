Easter Named 2020 TRiO Achiever/Hall of Fame Recipient at the U of A Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Kristaryon Easter, of Hope, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2020 TRiO Achiever/Hall of Fame Recipient at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT).

Easter currently serves as the President of the UAHT Student Government Association, Vice-President of the TRiO Student Success Club, and Treasurer of the Multicultural Society. During his time on campus, he has worked as a tutor and work-study for TRiO Student Support Services, and as an office manager for the Arkansas Career Pathways Program. During the summer, he serves as a peer mentor for the TRiO Upward Bound program and as a volunteer at the Hope Fair Park Summer Program. Easter has also volunteered for the Hope Adult Education program, for Hempstead Hall events, and on the Hempstead County Economic Development Committee. “I credit my cousin, Jamal Ward, with being my role model and mentor throughout my life to help me achieve these goals,” he said.

Outside of school, Easter enjoys spending time with his grandparents and watching their favorite television shows like The Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, and Gunsmoke. “I also enjoy watching the Arkansas Razorbacks with my grandfather.”

Kristaryon will be attending the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville this fall where he will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. “My ultimate goal is to obtain my Juris Doctor and an MBA. While attending the University of Arkansas, I plan to get involved with the Pre-Law Society and Black Student Association. My goal is to become a leader in my hometown community and work with juveniles that are at risk. I would also like to create a non-profit organization that would be a tremendous help to the area.”

For more information about TRiO Student Support Services at UAHT, contact Bryan Smith at 870-722-8248 or bryan.smith@uaht.edu.

