All 11 Texas A&M University Campus Buildings Lit Up for World Teachers’ Day

Buildings were lit up in blue at all 11 Texas A&M University System campuses for World Teachers’ Day BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Blue lights did shine bright on Texas A&M University System campuses across Texas on Monday in recognition of World Teachers’ Day. The 11 universities in the A&M System illuminated a total of 27 iconic buildings and landmarks. “We want to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in a big way all across Texas this year,” said Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. “2020 has taught us all to better appreciate the importance of those who choose to spend their lives teaching others.”

World Teachers’ Day was conceived by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in 1994. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

“We teach Texas, and we are proud of it,” Mendoza said. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas.” Graduates from education colleges at Texas A&M University System campuses are highly sought-after because they are so well prepared, said Chancellor John Sharp. “From Day One, our teacher candidates are working with students and getting the tools they need so they are ready for the classroom,” Chancellor Sharp said. “We give them the tools they need to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”

The theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “Teachers: Leading in crisis, reimagining the future.” All 11 universities in the Texas A&M System will, via social media and other online efforts, be encouraging their communities to consider the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning,

support vulnerable populations, re-open schools and ensure learning gaps are mitigated.

The buildings and landmarks that were illuminated in blue are:

The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce

The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University

Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University

College Hall and the javelina statues at Texas A&M University-Kingsville

The Building for Academic and Student Success at Texas A&M University-Texarkana

The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi; The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas; The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus

The Original Texans sculpture by artist Doug Scott of New Mexico in the Charles K and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall at West Texas A&M University, the Hayward Spirit Tower and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle

The Smokestack at Tarleton State University; The Wilhelmina Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University’ The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and theCentral Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio

And the entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan.



About The Texas A&M University System: The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation with a budget of $6.3 billion. The System is a statewide network of 11 universities; a comprehensive health science center; eight state agencies, including the Texas Division of Emergency Management; and the RELLIS Campus. The Texas A&M System educates more than 151,000 students and makes more than 22 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceeded $1 billion in FY 2019 and helped drive the state’s economy.

