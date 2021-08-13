A&M-Texarkana Announces Special Scholarship Opportunities for Texarkana College Nursing Graduates Who Enroll at TAMUT in Fall 2021

Advertisement

Officials from Texas A&M University-Texarkana and Texarkana College met for a joint press conference on Friday, August 13th, to discuss scholarships for Texarkana College graduates with an Associate Degree in Nursing to pursue their Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree at Texas A&M University-Texarkana. Texarkana College ADN graduates are eligible to receive a $4000 scholarship to A&M-Texarkana if they enroll in the university’s ADN to BSN program for the fall 2021 semester.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer these additional scholarships to nursing graduates from Texarkana College,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “We know these students are well prepared and will excel in this program. We have scholarship funds set aside specifically for these Texarkana College nursing students, but they will only be available for students registering to start in this fall 2021 semester.”

“Texarkana College is happy to encourage our Associate Degree Nursing graduates to continue their higher education goals right here at home,” said Texarkana College President Dr. Jason Smith. “TC was the first Associate Degree Nursing program in the state over 60 years ago, and we have trained thousands of nurses. Now, with this partnership in place to help students take the next step, our community health care providers will benefit by helping bridge the shortage of advanced degreed nurses who will be prepared to move into leadership roles after completion of the BSN program.”



Students who are interested in applying for the program and the $4,000 scholarship should contact nursing@tamut.edu for details. The first day of classes for the fall term is August 23rd, and the late registration deadline for the fall semester is August 27th.