Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship: Your Bridge from UA Hope-Texarkana to UA Fayetteville

The Arkansas Transfer Achievement Scholarship is a program that reduces the tuition rate for UA Hope-Texarkana graduates who transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. With this scholarship, graduates with Associate of Arts or Science degrees will pay the UAHT tuition rate instead of the Fayetteville campus’s full rate, resulting in significant savings on their path to gaining a bachelor’s degree.

The scholarship is available to students on the Hope and Texarkana campuses and the Hope and Arkansas High Collegiate Academy students. It is renewable for a maximum of 10 regular semesters and only applies to students transferring to the UA Fayetteville campus. The scholarship only applies to the base tuition and does not include fees or additional costs charged by specific programs at the Fayetteville campus.

How much are you saving?

As of the spring 2021 semester, the UAHT base tuition rates per hour are $68.00 for Hempstead County residents and $77.00 for residents outside the county. The base per hour tuition rate at UA Fayetteville is $252.28. With this program, a student paying the UAHT rate for twelve credit hours at UA Fayetteville can save more than $22,000 over ten semesters.

Who is eligible?

• Arkansas resident

• Earn an Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, or Associate of Arts in Teaching degree

• Requires degree conferment the regular term (excluding summer) immediately preceding transfer to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville

• Cumulative 2.0 grade point average

• Meet all other U of A admission criteria and program requirements

• Enroll in an on-campus undergraduate degree program, full or part-time

• Renewable for up to 10 semesters with the maintenance of good academic standing (2.00 cumulative GPA after each semester) or the first bachelor’s degree (whichever comes first)

Click to Learn More: https://scholarships.uark.edu/transfer-scholarships/ar-transfer-achievement-eligibility.php

For more information about scholarships available at UAHT, please call 870-722-8228.

