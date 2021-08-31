Bonner Selected as U of A Hope-Texarkana Academic All-Star

Advertisement

Karcee Bonner of Blevins, Arkansas, has been selected as the 2021 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. In her time at UAHT, Bonner has been awarded the Honors Scholarship and made the Chancellor’s List every semester. She is a member of the Student Government Association, Phi Theta Kappa, and the Association of Baptist Students.

“This small college has made a big difference to me,” said Bonner. “I love the fact that I can get a world-class education only thirty minutes away from home. The staff and students at UAHT are great people, and they are willing to help you through an situation. I am extremely glad that I chose to start my college journey at UAHT, and I would recommend it to anyone. South Arkansas is such a great community, and I would like to express my gratitude to everyone involved for being honored as this year’s academic all-star. Receiving this award is my greatest achievement to date. It prove that hard work, late nights, and stressful moments do pay off. I couldn’t have done with without the support from my family, friends, faculty, staff, and most importantly God.”

The purpose of the Academic All-Star Program is to recognize the scholarly and service achievements of Arkansas’ two-year college students. Each All-Star will receive a $500 scholarship for their final semester at their two-year college of attendance and a full-tuition transfer scholarship to any Arkansas public four-year university. Bonner is currently pursuing an Associate of Arts Degree in General Education at UAHT. Her plans include transferring to the University of Central Arkansas to pursue a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in mental health counseling. Please join everyone at UAHT in congratulating Karcee Bonner on her accomplishments.