Carla Dupree Selected as TASSP Region VIII Outstanding High School Principal of the Year

Advertisement

Carla Dupree, Texas High School, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals (TASSP) as the Region VIII Outstanding Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes exemplary performance among campus-level administrators from the twenty Regional Education Service Centers throughout the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region VIII winner, Dupree is eligible to compete for the state title of the Texas Principal of the Year.

“Carla is a wonderful choice for this award,” said Paul Norton, Superintendent of Schools. “She is a dedicated, enthusiastic, and driven leader with experience of motivating students and administrators to set and achieve goals. You can see that her heart is dedicated to serving every student, every day.”

Advertisement

Dupree joined the Tiger Family in 2017 as Assistant Principal of Curriculum and Instruction for Texas High. She brings to the position five years of teaching experience with Queen City High School and 18 years of administrative experience with 10 of those years as Principal at the elementary and secondary levels with Queen City ISD.

Dupree received her Bachelor of Arts in English/Speech Communications from Stephen F. Austin State University and holds a Master of Science in Education from Texas A&M University-Commerce along with Principal Certification. She is currently pursuing her Superintendent Certification at the University of Texas-Arlington.



-MORE-

She is a member of the Oaklawn Rotary Club, Northeast Texas Alliance of Black School Educators, Texas Association of Secondary School Principals, graduate of Policing Experience with the Texarkana, Texas Police Department and former member of Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association, where she was named TEPSA Assistant Principal of the Year for Region VIII in 2005-06.



Regional winners will be recognized during the Jostens Night of the Stars Awards Dinner at the 2021 TASSP Summer Conference in Austin. If selected as a state winner by the TASSP Principals Image Committee, Dupree will advance to compete for the NASSP Principal of the Year Award.

