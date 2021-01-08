Carolyn Thornton Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

The family of Carolyn Thornton recently donated $20,000 to establish the Carolyn Thornton Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The donation is given in memory of Carolyn Cox Thornton, a long-time nursing instructor at Red River Vocational-Technical College (now UAHT).

“Because she was born in Texarkana and lived in or around Hope for most of her life, mom had a deep connection to this area and the people here,” Carolyn’s daughters said. Ms. Thornton helped better the lives of many students through education as an instructor in the Practical Nursing Program at Red River Vo-Tech for twenty-five years.

As a testament to her love for her profession and dedication to her students, Thornton was named the Hempstead County Teacher of the Year in 1991. The daughters of Ms. Thornton said, “Our mother was proud of the many years she spent in her nursing and teaching career, and the many colleagues and friends she made while employed at Red River Vo-Tech. She cared deeply about her students’ success and always went the extra mile to make sure they were good and skilled nurses.”

“All the Thornton girls and their children were blessed to have her as our nurse, teacher, mother, and grandmother. Our family sincerely hopes this scholarship will inspire each recipient to strive to make the most of life’s opportunities and to be a kind and caring nurse,” the family said.

To make donations to the Carolyn Thornton Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship or for more information about the U of A Hope-Texarkana Foundation, call 870-722-8516 or email anna.powell@uaht.edu.

