Gill named LEISD Communications Coordinator

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has filled its Communications Coordinator position, pending board approval.

Earl Gill will be announced as the district’s Communications Coordinator at the LEISD school board meeting Thursday.

Gill comes to the district after serving five years as a sports reporter for the Texarkana Gazette, covering the Texarkana Arkansas High School Razorbacks and, most notably, the Liberty Leopards.



Gill is married to Miche’le Gill, of Antoine, Arkansas. Miche’le is a graduate of Henderson State University.

Gill completed his undergr aduate studies at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, majoring in Broadcast Journalism, while minoring in Spanish and Public Relations.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity given to me by Mr. Thompson and Dr. Levingston,” Gill said. “I understand the void that I have to fill, and I plan to take over those duties as seamingless as possible and to the very best of my abilities. I’m an example of what academia can do for you. In addition to my other responsibilities, I want to share my personal experiences with the students of LEISD so they will understand the magnitude of what formal education can do for them.”

“The LEISD community is one of the most forward-thinking school districts I have had the pleasure of working with while serving as a sports reporter,” Gill said. “From students to faculty and fans, everyone here has always appeared to be passionate yet caring about their Leopards. I’m extremely excited for what’s in store. After accepting this position, I told my wife that I plan to work hard for at least 40 years and then someday retire as a Liberty-Eylau Leopard, if they will allow me that privilege.”

In addition to being a sports reporter for the Gazette, Gill has also worked for the University of Arkansas and for Miller Media, prior to his arrival at LEISD.