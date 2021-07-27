Important Back-To-School Dates for TISD Parents & Students

Advertisement

Important back-to-school dates for Texarkana Independent School District parents and students have been announced.

Texas High School Freshman Orientation, known as Tiger Camp, will be held on Tuesday, August 3 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center & John Thomas Theatre, 3941 Summerhill Road. Student registration will be from 5:15-6:00 p.m. During Tiger Camp, Freshmen students will enjoy the opportunity to meet with THS Faculty and Academic Advisors, get ID cards, tour the campus, get information on bus passes, lunch forms and learn about the many THS organizations and departments. Tiger Camp will end with fun for all – a THS Pep Rally.

For parents of THS Freshmen, a Parent Orientation will be held on the same day from 6:00-7:15 p.m. in the John Thomas Theatre.

Advertisement

Nash Elementary School (100 Burton) will hold their Pre-K & Kindergarten Orientation on Thursday, August 5. Parents/Guardians can select which session to choose – 5:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m. The event will give parents and students the opportunity to meet with school faculty, learn more about the school and the curriculum and tour the campus.

Waggoner Creek Elementary (6335 Gibson Lane) will also host their Kindergarten Orientation on Thursday, August 5. Orientation will be from 5:30-6:00 p.m. with classroom visits and campus tours from 6:00-6:30 p.m.

Texas Middle School will hold a 6th Grade Academy Orientation and Schedule Pick-Up on Thursday, August 5.

Students enrolled in the STEM Academy will have their orientation from 5:00-6:15 p.m. Those students enrolled in the IDEAs Academy will have their orientation from 6:30-8:00 p.m. All orientations will be held in the Texas Middle School Gym, 2100 College Drive.

During Academy Orientations, parents and students will have the opportunity to meet and visit with staff, receive information on class locations, bus passes, lunch forms, traffic circulation maps and tour the Sixth Grade Center at Texas Middle School.

Westlawn School Bus Tour will be Thursday, August 5 from 5:05-7:00 p.m. Teachers and Staff will be handing out fun give-a-ways, treats and important information about school and community resources. Location times will be:5:05-5:20 p.m. Bright Street Homes and Hampton Homes; 5:25-6:05 p.m. The Oaks, Pecan Ridge and Rosehill Ridge; 6:10-6:40 p.m. Beverly Neighborhood (coming down Wheeler Street from New Boston Road to the Community Garden): 6:45-7:00 p.m. Woodbridge Apartments.

Dunbar Early Education Center (2315 West 10th Street) will hold a Pre-K Orientation & Meet the Teacher on Monday, August 9. Parents with student last name ending in A-L will meet at 8:30 a.m. while students with last name ending in M-Z will meet at 1:00 p.m. During this time, students and parents will meet their teacher, get their ID made, tour the school and learn more about transportation. Parents are encouraged to bring student backpack and school supplies.

Morriss Elementary School (4826 University Park) will host a Kindergarten Meet The Teacher on Monday, August 9 by appointment from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Kindergarten teachers will contact parents/guardians to schedule a specific appointment time. During their appointed visit, students and parents will meet their teacher, visit the classroom and get information to prepare them for the start of the school year.

Theron Jones Early Literacy Center (2600 West 15th Street) will host their Kindergarten Orientation on Monday, August 9 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Students and parents will meet with school faculty, learn more about the school and curriculum and tour the campus.

Spring Lake Park Elementary Pre-K and Kindergarten Orientation (4324 Ghio Fish Boulevard) will be on Monday, August 9 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Parents and students will meet with school staff, learn more about the school curriculum and tour the campus.

Also on Monday, August 9 will be the Wake Village Elementary (400 Wildcat Drive) Pre-K & Kindergarten Orientation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Students and their parents can meet with school faculty, learn more about the curriculum and tour the school.

Highland Park Elementary (401 West 25th Street) Pre-K & Kindergarten Orientation is scheduled for Monday, August 9. Classroom Visits will be from 4:00-4:30 p.m. with Orientation on Pre-K, Kindergarten and Bilingual from 4:30-5:00 p.m. Guests will enjoy the opportunity to tour the campus, learn more about the curriculum and meet with school staff.

Texas High School (4001 Summerhill Road) Meet the Teacher Night for Freshmen, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors will be on Monday, August 9 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Students can receive their student ID, bus pass, parking permit, visit with Academic Advisors and meet their teachers.

Schedule Pick-Up and Meet the Teacher for Texas Middle School (TMS) 7th and 8th grade students will be on Monday, August 9. Seventh Grade will meet from 5:00-6:15 p.m. in the TMS Gym while 8th Grade will be from 6:30-8:00 p.m. in the TMS Cafeteria, 2100 College Drive. Parents/Guardians MUST BE PRESENT with student. Available information will include: class locations, bus passes, lunch forms and much more. Students/Parents will be able to visit with Academic Advisors and meet their teachers.

Meet the Teacher Night for Grades 1-5 on all elementary campuses will be held on Monday, August 9.

For parents with students attending Highland Park Elementary, Morriss Elementary, Nash Elementary, Spring Lake Park Elementary, Theron Jones Early Literacy Center, Waggoner Creek Elementary, Wake Village Elementary and Westlawn Elementary, your event will be a come and go event from 5:00-7:00 p.m. During this time, you will have the opportunity to meet with school faculty, learn more about the school and curriculum and tour the campus.

Wanting to know what school supplies are needed for your TISD student during the 2021-22 school year? Visit www.txkisd.net.

The first day of school for all TISD campuses will be Wednesday, August 11.