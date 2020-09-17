Jenna Woodard and Kate Woodard, THS Seniors, Named National Merit Semifinalists

Advertisement

Jenna Woodard and Kate Woodard, Texas High School Seniors, have been named Semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

An estimated 16,000 students from a pool of 1.5 million entrants were chosen for this honor based upon high school academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, honors and awards received and highest scoring in the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Both will now move forward to the Finalist selection to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million that will be offered next spring.

Advertisement

Both Jenna and Kate are four-year members of the Texas High School Marching Band and Drumline. Jenna was named a Texas Music Educators Association All-Region Band member during her sophomore and junior years while Kate was chosen for the same honor during her junior year. Jenna qualified for State Solo & Ensemble for the past three years and Kate qualified for State Solo & Ensemble during her freshman year.

As members of TigerVision, Kate has served as an Editor and Executive Producer of the daily live shows and Jenna was a team member on the short film, Gifted, that received Best Art Direction and Set Design awards during the Student Television Network National Awards program.

Last year, Jenna and Kate were selected to participate in the Texas high school Aerospace Scholars (HAS) Project sponsored by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Through this project, they applied their math

-MORE-

and science skills via interactive lessons and participated in a week-long residential program at Johnson Space Center working directly with NASA engineers and scientists on hands-on design challenges and engineering activities to plan a mission to Mars.



This year, both students were chosen to be part of the 2020 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program where students are able to further develop their teamwork and leadership skills with other students from Texarkana and North East Texas.

Jenna and Kate are members of National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society, Calculus Club and have received multiple academic awards.

They are the daughters of Joanna Pridgen and Rusty Woodard.

