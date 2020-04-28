Liberty-Eylau ISD Names Marlon Byrdsong Middle School Principal

Advertisement

Liberty-Eylau ISD has named Marlon Byrdsong the new Principal of Liberty-Eylau Middle School.

Byrdsong has worked in education for 16 years, the last six in Liberty-Eylau. He was most recently an assistant principal at LEMS.

“I really enjoy working at the middle school level because it’s such a unique age for kids,” Byrdsong said. “We get to meet students at a time where they are growing and learning about themselves and we help plant the seeds of success for not only in high school, but for the rest of their lives.”

Mr. Byrdsong graduated from Tatum High School before playing football at The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and graduating from Stephen F. Austin University. He holds a Masters degree from Lamar University.

He hopes to use his experience as an elementary reading specialist, high school teacher, and football coach to lead students from a variety of backgrounds. He also knows that schools are at their best when working closely with parents.

“My hope is that the school and parents will be able to work together to assist students in reaching their full potential,” he said. “As we come together and work in collaboration, our students, school, and community will continue to be successful.”

Mr. Byrdsong’s familiarity with the LEMS staff was one of the key reasons he applied for the principal position.

“Working with the middle school staff this past year as an assistant principal, I was able to see their hard work and professionalism. I know without a doubt that they love kids and that is one of the most exciting things about this job going forward,” he said.

Mr. Byrdsong’s wife Tanisha teaches at Liberty-Eylau Elementary. They have two children, Marlon “Duece” and Michelle.

Liberty-Eylau Middle School serves approximately 725 students in grades 5-8.

