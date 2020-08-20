Marine Corps League Fund Two Scholarships at Texarkana College

Advertisement

Members of the Marine Corps League presented a $2,000 check to the Texarkana College Foundation for the Marine Corps League Scholarship Fund.

Scholarships of $1,000 were awarded to two Texarkana College students who are children or grandchildren of U.S. Veterans. The check was presented by Marine Corps representatives: Larry Wakefield, David Teague, Richard Hall, and Jackie Dean.

“We are so grateful to the Marine Corps League for recognizing the impact an education can have and making an investment in our students,” said Katie Andrus, Director of the Texarkana College Foundation.

For more information or to make a donation, please contact Katie Andrus, TC Foundation Director, at Katie.Andrus@texarkanacollege.edu or call 903-823-3125.

