New Information Technology Bachelor’s Degree Partnership Available at UA Hope-Texarkana

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana has partnered with eVersity (the University of Arkansas System’s online college) to offer a transition program from the Associate of Applied Science in Information Technology degree at UAHT to the Bachelor of Science in Information Technology degree at eVersity. Students can take their first two years of classes at UAHT and transfer seamlessly to eVersity to finish their bachelor’s degree.

An information technology degree prepares students for a career as a computer programmer, information security analyst, and/or computer system analyst. Annual median wages for the career field begin at $72,000.* Employment of information security analysts is projected to grow by 31% by 2029, much faster than average.*

“Every day, technology secures a more prominent place in our daily lives,” said Brittni Hardie, UAHT Information Technology Instructor. “So, it’s no surprise that IT professionals are among the most in-demand employees. With a career-oriented curriculum covering everything from computer maintenance to development and data mining, our partnership with eVersity can open doors to a wide range of opportunities in information technology for our students.”

UAHT also offers a Certificate of Proficiency in Coding and a Technical Certificate in Information Technology. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

*Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook