On-Campus Accuplacer Testing to Resume at U of A Hope-Texarkana on June 8

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will resume on-campus Accuplacer testing on Monday, June 8, 2020. The on-campus testing will take place inside Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus. UAHT will continue to offer remote Accuplacer testing using Zoom as needed.

Students may schedule an Accuplacer exam online at MYTEST.UAHT.EDU. After registering, students will be emailed specific instructions for the Accuplacer exam and a copy of the UAHT Waiver and Understanding Attending On-Campus Testing form.

For more information, visit uaht.edu/testing or call 870-722-8247.

