Phillips Named LEHS Principal

The Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has named Dr. Roshea Phillips as its new principal of Liberty-Eylau High School.

Phillips is a native of Jackson, Mississippi, before she relocated to the Dallas Metroplex in 1996. Phillips spent 22 years in the Dallas-area, prior to moving to Northeast Texas.

She received her undergraduate degree from Alabama State University, her master’s in School Counseling from Amberton University in Garland, Texas, and she received her doctorate degree in Curriculum Instruction and Teacher Education from Texas Tech University.

Phillips has one daughter, Kyrah, who attends the University of Central Arkansas and also a Doberman Pincher named Dutchess. “I want to be involved in the community,” Phillips said. “I want there to be a lot of student and community engagement. I want to help figure out how we can close the learning gap that some students may face, while we’re still in the middle of a pandemic. I definitely want to develop a climate and culture where students feel safe. I want our students to know they can accomplish any of their goals here at Liberty-Eylau. We’re going to develop a system that they will be able to explore career fields, while they’re still in high school.”

Prior to LEHS, Phillips was the principal in the Clarksville Independent School District and she also was the assistant principal in the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, at Heritage High School.

Phillips was a high school counselor for 10 years and also taught middle school science for eight years. “I definitely think being trained as a school counselor has helped me to nurture kids where they are,” Phillips said. “The pandemic made things challenging for students nationwide, so we have to be empathic as educators, to be able to share our experiences and help our students in whichever capacity they may need assistance. I plan to build a rapport with our student-body and I want them to be ready for any academic challenges that they may face.”