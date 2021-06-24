Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club Finishes 11th out of 288 Teams at Texas Scholastic State Championship

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club finished 11th of out 288 teams at the Texas Scholastic Clay Target Program State Championship. The competition was June 10-13 in San Antonio, TX.

Cole Newton tied for first place in the Trap competition, and incoming freshman Will Fontenot finished second in Sporting Clays and third in Trap. Madison Loucks placed in the top 10 for Varsity Trap, and Hadley Butcher placed in the top 10 for Junior Varsity Trap. The Pleasant Grove High School Shotgun Club sponsor is Jeffrey Parker.