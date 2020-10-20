Strike Up the Band… Four States Invitational Marching Contest

Advertisement

Tiger Stadium at Grim Park will be the host for the Four States Invitational Marching Contest on Saturday, October 24. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of band fans will be able to attend with each band. However, everyone who enjoys marching music will have the opportunity to see the contest as it will be livestreamed via www.tigervision.orgwww.tigervision.org.

Participating bands will wow viewers with their unique marching abilities from 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Judges for this year’s contest are: Benny Davis, Retired Band Director for Desoto High School, Waxahachie High School and Rockwall Heath High School all in TX; Jim Lloyd, Instructor of Music & Athletic Band Director at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, AR; Mark Minton, Band Director of Parkway High School in Bossier City, LA.

Percussion judge will be: Mike Britt, Director of Percussion for Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia, AR; Color Guards will be judged by Alexandra Schoeffel, former member of Cadets Drum & Bugle Corps in Allentown, PA.



Schedule of performances are as follows:

10:30 a.m. Texas High School

11:00 a.m. Redwater High School

11:20 a.m. Maud High School

11:40 a.m. Simms High School

Noon Linden-Kildare High School

12:20 p.m. DeKalb High School

12:40 p.m. Ashdown High School

1:00 – 1:20 p.m. BREAK

1:20 p.m. Hooks High School

1:40 p.m. New Boston High School

2:00 p.m. Harleton High School

2:20 p.m. Queen City High School

2:40 p.m. New Diana High School

3:00 p.m. Winnsboro High School

3:20 p.m. Pleasant Grove High School

3:40 p.m. DeQueen High School

4:00 p.m. Arkadelphia High School

4:20 p.m. Lake Hamilton High School

4:40 p.m. Texas High

