TC Rolls Out New Mobile Enrollment Center

At a recent board meeting, Texarkana College trustees learned that TC can now take their enrollment services on the road thanks to a new customized trailer and pickup truck provided through a grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation. TC recruiters will roll out the Mobile Enrollment Center (MEC) in October by traveling to several locations around the community to assist students with completion of forms necessary for college admission including the Apply Texas application and the FASFA- the mandatory form students must complete to be considered for federal financial aid programs. Dr. Donna McDaniel, TC’s Vice President of Instruction, said the MEC provides opportunities for persons interested in learning more about going to college to have easy access to TC enrollment specialists to quickly get the answers they need.

“We are incredibly grateful for the grant from the Texas Pioneer Foundation who enabled TC to purchase the mobile enrollment center trailer and pickup truck,” said McDaniel. “The MEC will allow us to better connect with people who want to get started in college for the first time or who need to start over in their careers by learning different skills. By taking our services to neighborhoods where future students live or work, we will be able to provide them with quicker access to the support they need for enrollment and financial aid.”

The MEC is equipped with 20 laptops and an internet hotspot so that prospective students can access the forms they need right from the trailer. In addition, TC representatives will be available onsite and can answer questions about TC programs of study and degree options available on campus and through online access.

“We like to say that ‘TC is for Everyone!’ because we believe that the best way to advance our community is to build a skilled and prepared workforce through attainable higher education options and lifelong learning opportunities for personal enrichment,” McDaniel said. “We hope prospective students who want to learn more about the opportunities they have through TC will visit with us when we are in their neighborhoods. By being closer to their home or workplace, it will be easier to work through any anxieties they have about cost of attendance to enroll in college, academic support they may need during the semester, or any other questions about starting their journey toward earning a college credential.”

The MEC will travel to a different location every Thursday in October and will be open from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. The locations include:

October 1- Pecan Ridge at Rosehill Apartments

October 8- Albertson’s on 7th St.

October 15- Central Mall

October 22- Grady T. Wallace Park

October 29- Spring Lake Park

Enrollment for the spring semester opens on October 19. For more information or to schedule an appointment with a recruiter, please call 903-823-3012 or visit TC’s website at www.texarkanacollege.edu.

