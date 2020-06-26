Texarkana College Offers Virtual Kids’ College Courses for Summer 2020

Advertisement

Texarkana College’s Community and Business Education Center is offering Virtual Kids’ College classes for Summer 2020. The 27-year tradition is being offered in a newly-online format in light of the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. Beginning July 6, students from the ages of 7-12 can participate in a month of virtual Zoom sessions practicing skills and creating real-life projects to challenge their minds in a fun, safe way. TC’s Executive Director of Business Development Mendy Sharp said she is excited for the new course offerings available to young students from home.

“We are delighted to be able to serve the students of our community in a safe way and still give them the experiences of TC Kids’ College with hands-on activities that will challenge their mental, physical, and creative selves,” Sharp said. “We have some outstanding instructors who are truly experts in their fields and have the training and experience to bring learning to life even in a virtual setting.”

Students who enroll can participate in multiple virtual sessions over the course of the month of July. Each session will meet once a week for 45 minutes from July 6 until July 31. Students can select from five courses including Fun with Food, Hip-Hop Basics, Lyrical 101, Journalism, and Virtual Science. Each course is scheduled for a different time of the week, so students can take as many of the offerings as they want with parental consent.

Advertisement

Each Virtual Kids’ College class has a $50 registration fee and a corresponding supply list to ensure that each student has the materials and tools to make the most of their class. All the online courses require a submitted parental consent form for each child registered.



Whether it’s learning how to gather and share news, cause chemical reactions, how to dance to a favorite jazz or hip-hop song, or cook some delicious snacks, TC Virtual Kids’ College has something safe and fun for kids to do at home this summer!

“This year may look a little different due to social restrictions of COVID 19, but our instructors are just as prepared to take a fresh approach to making topics come alive in a virtual setting,” Sharp said.

Registration for Virtual Kids’ College is available online at https://cbe.texarkanacollege.edu/ or by calling the Community and Business Education Center directly at 903-823-3270. Seats for the courses are limited and fill up fast, so don’t wait to register!

