Texarkana’s Faith Christian Academy is Expanding Infant and Pre-K Classes.

Faith Baptist Church is excited to announce a new ministry to Texarkana, Faith Christian Academy. Faith Christian Academy began enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year in February and is already announcing expansion for a second Prekindergarten (4-year-old) classroom.

FCA will be a secure, nurturing, and loving environment where our students will grow academically and spiritually. Our goal is to keep our rates competitively low, hoping to make Christian education accessible to more children in Texarkana and surrounding areas.

With an ideal location, low tuition rates, and a robust academic curriculum, we are confident that God has given us the resources needed to have a positive impact on our community. We have part-time and full-time attendance options available, with monthly tuition ranging from $190-$390 for Infant (3 months old) through Prekindergarten (4 years old by September 1st) students.

Registration packets are available in the church office located at 2812 East Street in Texarkana, Arkansas. You may also email FaithChristianAcademyTxk@gmail.com, call 870-774-3159, or find us on Facebook!