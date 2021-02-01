Texas High School DECA Students Headed to State Competition

Advertisement

During the recent District 6 Virtual Career Development Conference in January, members of the Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making were selected to advance to the state competition in February.

They are: Katerina Jordan, Doug Kyles, Mary Grace McAfee and Carlos Penate.

Students used creative problem-solving skills to analyze and present examples of effective operations of an entrepreneurial business.

Students are coached by Pam Hamilton, THS DECA Sponsor and Career & Technology Marketing Teacher.

