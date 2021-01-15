Texas High School Publications Receive Numerous Awards from Multiple Organizations for Excellence in Design, Photography & Writing

Student work of Texas High School Publications has received numerous awards and recognitions in design, photography and writing for their Tiger Times/Tiger Times Online newspaper and Tiger Yearbook.
Awards include:
NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION (NSPA)…
*Pacemaker Award for Tiger Times print newspaper. One of 19 in the country to receive this highest award;
*First Place for Newspaper Front Page Design: Team of Margaret Debenport & Owen Smith;
*Honorable Mention for Newspaper Spread Design: Addison Cross and Anna Grace Jones.
COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION (CSPA)…
*Crown Finalist for Tiger Times/Tiger Times Online in Hybrid Newspaper category. One of 43 in the country to receive award;
*Crown Finalist for Tiger Yearbook. One of 41 in the country to receive award;
*Gold Circle for Tiger Times Print Newspaper.
First Place for First Person Experience: Audrey Haskins;
First Place for Photo Story: Team of Margaret Debenport & Peyton Sims;
Second Place for Photo Illustration: Peyton Sims;
Certificate of Merit for Photo Story: Margaret Debenport;
Certificate of Merit for Sports Page Design: TJ Wall.
QUILL & SCROLL…
*Sweepstakes Winner for Theme Development: Team of Meredith Green, Raven Ivory, Kayla Teague & Haley Wood. Top award in the country for Class A (enrollment of 750 or more students);
*Honorable Mention for Clubs & Organizations Spread: Alex Reed;
-MORE-
*Honorable Mention for Feature Photo: Hollan Reed;
*Honorable Mention for Sports Spread: Endsley Norman and Cort Rainwater;
*Honorable Mention for Student Life Photo: Kaitlyn Rogers;
*Honorable Mention for Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack.
TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF JOURNALISM EDUCATORS (TAJE)…
*Best of the Best in Concept: Team of Meredith Green, Raven Ivory, Janie Rounds, Kayla Teague & Haley Wood. Top award in the State.
*Best in Texas Awards for Tiger Yearbook:
Superior Awards:
Academic Copy: Lia Graham and Alex Reed;
Academic Spread: Team of Alex Reed & Mary Claire Wright;
Organizations Spread: Alex Reed, Team of Will Carter & Evelyn Patterson;
Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater;
Sports Copy: Ellison Davis, Cort Rainwater, Team of Ellison Davis & Rhett Young;
Sports Spread: Team of Carrigan Brush, Ellison Davis & Endsley Norman, Team of Ellison Davis & Rhett Young, Team of Olivia George & Endsley Norman;
Student Life Photo: Kaitlyn Rogers;
Theme Copy: Janie Rounds;
Theme Development: Team of Meredith Green, Kayla Teague & Haley Wood.
Excellent Awards:
Academic Photo: Jonathan Naples.;
Academic Spread: Mary Claire Wright;
Organizations Copy: Cayli Clack;
Sports Action Photo: Abby Elliott and Kaitlyn Rogers;
Sports Copy: Team of Olivia George & Endsley Norman;
Sports Spread: Team of Emma Hickerson and Cort Rainwater;
Student Life Photo: Peyton Sims.
Honorable Mention:
Sports Action Photo: Kaitlyn Rogers;
Student Life Photo: Abby Elliott;
Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack (2 entries.)