Texas High School Publications Receive Numerous Awards from Multiple Organizations for Excellence in Design, Photography & Writing

Student work of Texas High School Publications has received numerous awards and recognitions in design, photography and writing for their Tiger Times/Tiger Times Online newspaper and Tiger Yearbook.

Awards include:

NATIONAL SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION (NSPA)…

*Pacemaker Award for Tiger Times print newspaper. One of 19 in the country to receive this highest award;

*First Place for Newspaper Front Page Design: Team of Margaret Debenport & Owen Smith;

*Honorable Mention for Newspaper Spread Design: Addison Cross and Anna Grace Jones.

COLUMBIA SCHOLASTIC PRESS ASSOCIATION (CSPA)…

*Crown Finalist for Tiger Times/Tiger Times Online in Hybrid Newspaper category. One of 43 in the country to receive award;

*Crown Finalist for Tiger Yearbook. One of 41 in the country to receive award;

*Gold Circle for Tiger Times Print Newspaper.

First Place for First Person Experience: Audrey Haskins;

First Place for Photo Story: Team of Margaret Debenport & Peyton Sims;

Second Place for Photo Illustration: Peyton Sims;

Certificate of Merit for Photo Story: Margaret Debenport;

Certificate of Merit for Sports Page Design: TJ Wall.

QUILL & SCROLL…

*Sweepstakes Winner for Theme Development: Team of Meredith Green, Raven Ivory, Kayla Teague & Haley Wood. Top award in the country for Class A (enrollment of 750 or more students);

*Honorable Mention for Clubs & Organizations Spread: Alex Reed;

*Honorable Mention for Feature Photo: Hollan Reed;

*Honorable Mention for Sports Spread: Endsley Norman and Cort Rainwater;

*Honorable Mention for Student Life Photo: Kaitlyn Rogers;

*Honorable Mention for Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack.

TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF JOURNALISM EDUCATORS (TAJE)…

*Best of the Best in Concept: Team of Meredith Green, Raven Ivory, Janie Rounds, Kayla Teague & Haley Wood. Top award in the State.

*Best in Texas Awards for Tiger Yearbook:

Superior Awards:

Academic Copy: Lia Graham and Alex Reed;

Academic Spread: Team of Alex Reed & Mary Claire Wright;

Organizations Spread: Alex Reed, Team of Will Carter & Evelyn Patterson;

Sports Action Photo: Caden Rainwater;

Sports Copy: Ellison Davis, Cort Rainwater, Team of Ellison Davis & Rhett Young;

Sports Spread: Team of Carrigan Brush, Ellison Davis & Endsley Norman, Team of Ellison Davis & Rhett Young, Team of Olivia George & Endsley Norman;

Student Life Photo: Kaitlyn Rogers;

Theme Copy: Janie Rounds;

Theme Development: Team of Meredith Green, Kayla Teague & Haley Wood.

Excellent Awards:

Academic Photo: Jonathan Naples.;

Academic Spread: Mary Claire Wright;

Organizations Copy: Cayli Clack;

Sports Action Photo: Abby Elliott and Kaitlyn Rogers;

Sports Copy: Team of Olivia George & Endsley Norman;

Sports Spread: Team of Emma Hickerson and Cort Rainwater;

Student Life Photo: Peyton Sims.

Honorable Mention:

Sports Action Photo: Kaitlyn Rogers;

Student Life Photo: Abby Elliott;

Student Life Spread: Cayli Clack (2 entries.)

