Texas High Thespian Troupe 2526 Selected as Texas Honor Troupe

Texas High School Thespian Troupe 2526 has been selected as one of six Texas Honor Troupes by the Texas Thespians Chapter.

Other schools selected include: Cypress Ridge High School, Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts, Frisco Centennial High School, Springtown High School and The Woodlands High School.

Top Theatre Troupes must receive a specific culmination of points based upon various categories covering leadership, organization and dedication to community service.

The Texas Thespian Chapter is an affiliate of the International Thespian Society who promote excellence in middle school and high school theatre departments across Texas. There are over 500 troupes throughout Texas in public, private and charter schools.

The Texas High School Thespian Troupe 2526 is more than just a group of student performers. They are committed to community service efforts and assisting with various events/programs at TISD elementary schools. The Troupe produces six (6) shows per year, hosts a dramatic theatre day camp along with a one-act play clinic and has earned state recognition during the past years for their theatrical design program. Members are attending state and national festivals and regional auditions while graduates of the program are earning acceptance in elite theatre programs across the country.

