TigerVision Honored at the Student Television Network’s Excellence Awards

During the live stream announcement of the Student Television Network Broadcast and Film Excellence Awards on April 7, Texas High School’s TigerVision was one of ten broadcast journalism programs in the country to earn an honor in student filmmaking.

Films written, shot and produced between July 1, 2019 and December 18, 2019 were eligible for the award. Categories included: Animated, Art Direction/Set Design, Cinematography, Directing, Documentary, Editing, Live Action, Sound Design – Original Score and Music, Visual Effects and Writing.

Texas High was honored for Best Art Direction/Set Design for their short film, “Gifted” which is about the life and adventures of a stuffed bunny. The film was written and created by students Tylicia Crutchfield, Amaya Green, Raelyn Ligon, Colton Minter, Jenna Woodard and Kate Woodard.

The film can be viewed at: www.tigervision.org/currrent-year.

