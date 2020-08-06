TISD Begins Superintendent Search

Advertisement

Texarkana Independent School District has begun their search for a new superintendent following the resignation of Paul Norton who was appointed as Superintendent of Schools at Lake Travis ISD on July 8, 2020.

During the Board of Trustees meeting held on July 21, 2020, trustees unanimously voted to approve Thomas & Horton, LLP as the third-party firm to lead the search for the district’s new superintendent.

Thompson & Horton have 20 years of experience with superintendent searches. During the July 21, 2020 meeting, David Thompson and Dr. Mike Moses (former Texas Education Commissioner) outlined how they would work for the TISD Board of Trustees to recruit a chief executive with a proven track record of success and one that would fit wonderfully into the Tiger Family culture.

Advertisement

As of August 3, 2020, the Superintendent vacancy has officially opened, and has been posted with Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), TexasISD.com and other appropriate national educational publications. The posting can also be found at www.txkisd.net.

The application deadline is October 2, 2020.

Those who wish to establish their candidacy are asked to send their letter of interest and an up-to-date resume to:

Mr. David Thompson

Thompson & Horton LLP

Phoenix Tower

3200 Southwest Freeway, Suite 2000

Houston, TX 77027

For direct inquiries, contact:

Dr. Mike Moses

214.957.6500

mmsec51@gmail.com

Mr. David Thompson

832.868.1627

dthompson@thompsonhorton.com

